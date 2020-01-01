 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineapple Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

Pineapple Kush Distillate Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Pineapple Kush

Pineapple Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Kush is a cannabis strain that carries an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone. While the breeder of this strain is unknown, its parent strains are Pineapple and Master Kush. The buds are brown/green in color and covered with amber crystals. The buzz is commonly described as cerebral, with a light body sensation.

About this brand

Buddies Brand Logo
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!