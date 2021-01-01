 Loading…

Indica

Do-Si-Dos Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by Canna Organix

About this product

About this brand

At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

