Cotton Candy Cartridge 0.5g
by Cannabis CuredWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cotton Candy Cartridge 0.5g by Cannabis Cured
About this brand
Cannabis Cured
About this strain
Cotton Candy
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Cotton Candy, also known as "Cotton Candy Kush", is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lavender with Power Plant. The result is big, bold cherry flavors with undertones of flowers. Cotton Candy effects are euphoric and have relaxing powers that keep stress and pain to a minimum. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage chronic pain.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.