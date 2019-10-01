Cinzicoa
on October 1st, 2019
Felt energetic and talking. Very functioning high.
Budtender Review: Most reliable uplifting Sativa that does not cause paranoia. Great daytime strain, perfect for a day by the river. Also good for headaches and to relieve the stress of the Holiday Rush. Has a smooth smoke that won't burn the throat and that carries sweet smells and flavors.
