BUBBA KUSH – 10 PACK
Bubba kush is a feminized hybrid that exhibited select Bubble Gum genetics with a hardy, stable, and easy to grow plant. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/bubba-kush-3/
Cannabis Seeds USA
About this strain
LA Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Originating in Los Angeles, California, LA Kush is a hybrid with obscure genetic roots. Not to be confused with OG Los Angeles Kush, the general consensus is that LA Kush is a variety of OG Kush, and possibly a select phenotype of Abusive OG. In spite of the mystery, LA Kush presents itself as an earthy mix of pine and menthol flavors. Its happy effects bring a smile to your face, lifting your mood and relaxing sore muscles. If you are looking to alleviate stress or need a spark of creativity, look to LA Kush.
