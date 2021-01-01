 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. BUBBA KUSH – 10 PACK
Hybrid

BUBBA KUSH – 10 PACK

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Write a review
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds BUBBA KUSH – 10 PACK

$129.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bubba kush is a feminized hybrid that exhibited select Bubble Gum genetics with a hardy, stable, and easy to grow plant. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/bubba-kush-3/

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

LA Kush

LA Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Originating in Los Angeles, California, LA Kush is a hybrid with obscure genetic roots. Not to be confused with OG Los Angeles Kush,  the general consensus is that LA Kush is a variety of OG Kush, and possibly a select phenotype of Abusive OG. In spite of the mystery, LA Kush presents itself as an earthy mix of pine and menthol flavors. Its happy effects bring a smile to your face, lifting your mood and relaxing sore muscles. If you are looking to alleviate stress or need a spark of creativity, look to LA Kush. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

