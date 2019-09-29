 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Hindu Kush (Free Seeds)

Hindu Kush (Free Seeds)

by Cannabis Seeds USA

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds Hindu Kush (Free Seeds)
Cannabis Seeds USA Cannabis Seeds Hindu Kush (Free Seeds)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Get a free ten pack of Hindu kush cannabis seeds with every order. https://cannabis-seed.us

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Rippitup

You get these free seeds and the look good

WebDesk710

Got my free seeds yesterday. They look good and very healthy.

About this strain

Hindu Kush

Hindu Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.

About this brand

Cannabis Seeds USA Logo
Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis hemp seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.