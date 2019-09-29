Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Get a free ten pack of Hindu kush cannabis seeds with every order. https://cannabis-seed.us
on September 29th, 2019
You get these free seeds and the look good
on September 24th, 2019
Got my free seeds yesterday. They look good and very healthy.
on September 24th, 2019
Got my free seeds yesterday!
Hindu Kush is a pure indica strain named after the mountain range stretching 500 miles between Pakistan and Afghanistan where it originated. The harsh climate of its homeland has conditioned this strain to express a thick, protective coat of crystal trichomes cherished by hash makers worldwide. With a subtle sweet and earthy sandalwood aroma, Hindu Kush induces a deep sense of calm that helps bring relief to those suffering pain, nausea, and stress disorders.