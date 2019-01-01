 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  BlueBerry Headband | Flash Frozen Cured

Space Weed

Blueberry Headband

Several renditions of the Blueberry Headband hybrid are known to exist, which is unsurprising considering the popularity of its parent strains, but the original Blueberry Headband from NorCal’s Emerald Triangle Seeds is the most documented version. Rather than a simple cross of Headband and Blueberry, the ETS version combines ‘76 Blueberry, Emerald OG Kush, Cali Sour D, and Pre-98 Bubba Kush into a 50/50 indica-sativa hybrid that smells of diesel, berries and pepper. Growers can expect medium-tall, bushy plants with huge yields of highly resinous colas.  Blueberry Headband produces a hybrid-type high, with a nice cerebral rush and relaxing body effect.  

Space Weed is the most unique product on the market! Space Weed is what we call, "Live Resin Flower." Space Weed showcases the ground breaking Flash Frozen Cured technology that was developed by CannaGenesis. Thanks to our patent pending technology we are able to deliver the most unique and highest quality flower on the market. With exceptional terpene retention, minimal H20, and incredible smoothness our bud is like no other. CannaGenesis is an I-502 Tier 3 producer-processor making history in Washington State and beyond. Developing technology, processes, and brands that celebrate innovation & entrepreneurship in the cannabis industry. Focus on sustainable organic greenhouse growing and product innovations. Currently selling across Washington State retail, and expanding into multiple states via partnerships and licensing deals. Clean Green Certified.