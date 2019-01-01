Elektra CBD Flower 1 ounce
$98.00MSRP
About this product
(ACDC x ERB) ACDC is a renowned CBD hemp strain and the backbone of many CBD crosses due to high oil content and strong terpenes. Early Resin Berry has a terpene profile with a complex sweet, citrus-berry smell. The pairing of these two strains produced, "Elektra". Elektra hemp tops are oil rich, excellent for both infusions and extractions.
About this strain
Elektra
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.