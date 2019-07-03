Kannabosm1968 on July 3rd, 2019

None of this :I bought it so idk what it does" here. I have bought several zips of this strong smelling over ripe pineapple meets over ripe peaches in smell. It is a bit rough on trim BUT it is some hq flower under a few leaves. Fluffy when ground and explodes with aroma. More Jack-Fruit at this point (no worries). It burns a bit hot, rolling it is too hot for my taste, but works in a pinch. The first time I used a 10 in thick glass straight bong for a Wake & Bake. 1/2 grams had me blistered. I ended up having a gram the first ses. TOO MUCH for me. Can be jumpy, better to have a lil bit 2 or 3 times in place of one or two big rips. It has a very soft and light taste. Little taste coming in, sorta taste like what I imagine dried corn silks taste like going out, no kidding. Within 2 mins I know I have had some cannabis....just something was missing, the intoxication part! At the 8 min mark post inhale - I noticed all the colors in my house looked brighter, amazing! I was straight stoned-without effecting my balance & no hunger, none, no one can tell but me. NO ONE can tell but YOU if you try HH. After 15 mins it was clear I was alert and looking for something to do....wash dishes, clean up my car, work in the flower garden, you get it. PURE SATIVA. Noticed it from 6am - 11am for sure. Had 1/2 gram at lunch, same thing all over again. I have had outdoor hemp & indoor hemp, go indoor. If you find a better zip for $80 post it here, I can not. I strongly suggest you start slow. IF you live in a evil prohibition state like say GA or Tenn, you are wasting your $$ on low grade street cull bud your plug swears is Blue Dream when this scanty is legal, cheap & will rock the %^&* out of you if you smoke enough. Kannabosm.