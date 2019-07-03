 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. CBD Hemp Flower Buds, Honolulu Haze

CBD Hemp Flower Buds, Honolulu Haze

by CBD Store AZ

Skip to Reviews
5.03
CBD Store AZ Cannabis Flower CBD Hemp Flower Buds, Honolulu Haze

$24.00MSRP

About this product

2 grams of Honolulu Haze Hemp Buds, 23.9% CBD

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

Kannabosm1968

None of this :I bought it so idk what it does" here. I have bought several zips of this strong smelling over ripe pineapple meets over ripe peaches in smell. It is a bit rough on trim BUT it is some hq flower under a few leaves. Fluffy when ground and explodes with aroma. More Jack-Fruit at this point (no worries). It burns a bit hot, rolling it is too hot for my taste, but works in a pinch. The first time I used a 10 in thick glass straight bong for a Wake & Bake. 1/2 grams had me blistered. I ended up having a gram the first ses. TOO MUCH for me. Can be jumpy, better to have a lil bit 2 or 3 times in place of one or two big rips. It has a very soft and light taste. Little taste coming in, sorta taste like what I imagine dried corn silks taste like going out, no kidding. Within 2 mins I know I have had some cannabis....just something was missing, the intoxication part! At the 8 min mark post inhale - I noticed all the colors in my house looked brighter, amazing! I was straight stoned-without effecting my balance & no hunger, none, no one can tell but me. NO ONE can tell but YOU if you try HH. After 15 mins it was clear I was alert and looking for something to do....wash dishes, clean up my car, work in the flower garden, you get it. PURE SATIVA. Noticed it from 6am - 11am for sure. Had 1/2 gram at lunch, same thing all over again. I have had outdoor hemp & indoor hemp, go indoor. If you find a better zip for $80 post it here, I can not. I strongly suggest you start slow. IF you live in a evil prohibition state like say GA or Tenn, you are wasting your $$ on low grade street cull bud your plug swears is Blue Dream when this scanty is legal, cheap & will rock the %^&* out of you if you smoke enough. Kannabosm.

InfiniteScarecrow

just picked up some of this from my local head shop, haven't smoked it yet, but it smells like jesus's hair right after an Old Spice-ridden 10 hour long shower. The smell is unbelievable. I wish it had a better trim job, but i paid 30 for 5 grams so I have no right to complain about the lack of trimming in order to streamline their business. Thanks for the product guys!!!!!!!!!!!!!

oxcops

I purchased Honolulu Haze from a new CBD shop in Alabama. It is listed as 23.9% CBD and under .3% THC. Most CBD flower isn't very psychoactive, but this one is an exception. If you consume a small quantity, it does an excellent job at easing anxiety, relieving arthritis pain, and it doesn't give a very noticeable buzz. I prefer that for daytime usage. When taken in larger amounts (2-3 small chillum bowls worth), it provides a very comfortable and warm stoning effect. With high THC flower, I tend to get shaky and anxious. This is not like that at all. I have found this to be perfect as a sleep aid. If you think cannabis is a bit too strong nowadays and want something more subtle without getting a lesser grade cannabis, this is for you. If you have arthritis or anxiety and you want to take the edge off without getting spaced out and weird, this is also for you. This is a great strain, and I am grateful that it is legal to purchase in my state.

About this strain

Haze

Haze

The illustrious Haze sativa first took root in Santa Cruz, California during the 1960s where long growing seasons accommodated her lengthy flowering cycle. Since then, Haze has become the proud parent of countless hybrids around the globe, passing on its genetics from Colombia, Mexico, Thailand, and South India. Although Haze cultivators must wait patiently for Haze flowers to reach full maturation, few strains can match the high-energy, creative buzz provided by this strain. Haze's aroma is typically characterized by a spicy scent accented by hints of citrus and earthy sweetness. 

About this brand

CBD Store AZ Logo
A trusted AZ source for legal USA CBD. CBD Store AZ is a wellness focused specialty store, devoted to all things rich in hemp derived CBD. No MMJ card is required because all products are below .3% THC. Large selection of oral extracts, edibles, inhalation and topical products for relief of many discomforts. Friendly, knowledgable staff too!