Sativa

CBD Ashwagandha Tea

by CBlissCBD

About this product

A powerful herb known for its rejuvenating benefits. Some of these benefits include alleviating stress anxiety and insomnia, fatigue and increasing your attention span. Fusing this herb alongside our CBD not only enhances these effects but it works great on its own by providing you withb the perfect wind down to your day.

About this brand

Enlightenment At It's Finest Where quality meets relaxation. The place you will want to be. No matter how big or small your needs may be, we guarantee to exceed.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

