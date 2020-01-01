 Loading…

Sativa

Allen Wrench Cartridge 1g

by Cedar Creek Cannabis

Cedar Creek Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Allen Wrench Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Allen Wrench

Allen Wrench
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A popular strain for sativa-lovers, Allen Wrench presents the best qualities of its parents, Trainwreck and NYC Diesel with crisp flavors of sour fruit. Its aroma has been characterized as sour and flowery, leaving a lingering scent of fruit. Allen Wrench is known to provide users with a long-lasting cerebral high and fill an entire room with its strong essence. The buds have a dark-green color and dark foliage with orange pistils growing out. Allen Wrench also has a 10-11 week flowering time and medium to medium-high THC content.

