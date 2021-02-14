 Loading…

Sativa

Super Lemon Haze Live Resin Infused Pre Roll 1g

by Chemistry.

Chemistry. Cannabis Pre-rolls Super Lemon Haze Live Resin Infused Pre Roll 1g

About this product

Super Lemon Haze is a citrus blasting sativa-dominant cultivar. The exquisite mixture of fuel and lemon come from it’s Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze lineage. Rich in a unique terpene profile heavy with terpinolene and ocimene, a few puffs will leave you energized and ready to climb the mountains it was grown on! Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint. TYPE: Sativa THC: 26.6% CANNABINOIDS: 29.3% GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms REGION: Nevada RELEASE DATE: 02/14/2021

About this brand

Chemistry. Logo
Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

