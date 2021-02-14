Super Lemon Haze Live Resin Infused Pre Roll 1g
Super Lemon Haze is a citrus blasting sativa-dominant cultivar. The exquisite mixture of fuel and lemon come from it’s Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze lineage. Rich in a unique terpene profile heavy with terpinolene and ocimene, a few puffs will leave you energized and ready to climb the mountains it was grown on! Live full-spectrum oil made from fresh, never frozen sungrown flower, infused on top of the same flower. Truly making this a strain specific, flavor packed, and potent joint. TYPE: Sativa THC: 26.6% CANNABINOIDS: 29.3% GROWN BY: Foothill River Farms REGION: Nevada RELEASE DATE: 02/14/2021
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
