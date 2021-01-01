Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$18.00
Pickup 48.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Agent Orange provides a strong head buzz that energizes you but still could prove difficult to handle if you need to be focused and number-attentive. Agent Orange is great to tackle creative projects with a positive attitude.
Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.
