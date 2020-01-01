Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Electric Lemonade is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain offers energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.
Be the first to review this product.
Electric Lemonade by Palomar Craft Cannabis is a cross of Tahoe OG x Blue Dream. This sativa-dominant strain is a PCC in-house favorite and bridges the gap between sativa and hybrid beautifully, offering energetic physical effects alongside creative mental stimulation. PCC recommends utilizing Electric Lemonade’s uplifting effects to overcome anxiety and nausea. Electric Lemonade emits a strong sour lemonade aroma and offers consumers tart lemon flavors that foretell the strain’s mood-enhancing effects.