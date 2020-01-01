 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Golden Strawberry (14g) - Small Buds

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Golden Strawberry is a great example of why strain names can be confusing. It is a cross of Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana, but it can also be a cross of Golden Goat and Sour Strawberry. Both of these strains are hybrids that offer mild THC levels. You will feel light and carefree—everything looks just a little brighter with this strain. It feels like the first cup of coffee in the morning; a subtle yet noticeable feeling. As its name suggests, it has a lot of berry flavor in the smoke. However, you are also going to get subtle notes of earthiness and pepper. This is a great strain for beginners, as it offers a great flavor and a mellow mood.

About this strain

Golden Strawberry

Golden Strawberry
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.