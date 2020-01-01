About this product

Claybourne Small Bud Premium Half Ounces Packed with same premium small buds as our Ounces, just half the size! _____ Golden Strawberry is a great example of why strain names can be confusing. It is a cross of Kosher Kush and Strawberry Banana, but it can also be a cross of Golden Goat and Sour Strawberry. Both of these strains are hybrids that offer mild THC levels. You will feel light and carefree—everything looks just a little brighter with this strain. It feels like the first cup of coffee in the morning; a subtle yet noticeable feeling. As its name suggests, it has a lot of berry flavor in the smoke. However, you are also going to get subtle notes of earthiness and pepper. This is a great strain for beginners, as it offers a great flavor and a mellow mood.