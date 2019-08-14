ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Sour Strawberry
Hybrid

4.4 5 reviews

Sour Strawberry

Sour Strawberry

Bred by BOG Seeds, Sour Strawberry crosses Sour Bubble with Strawberry Cough, Razz, and East Coast Sour Diesel. Popular as an extract due to its high resin production and flavor profile of strawberries, diesel, and citrus, Sour Strawberry is a great choice for consumers looking for a potent full-body strain.

Effects

Show all

5 people reported 148 effects
Euphoric 300%
Uplifted 300%
Sleepy 240%
Focused 80%
Hungry 80%
Depression 260%
Insomnia 240%
Pain 240%
Stress 240%
Nausea 220%
Anxious 220%
Paranoid 220%
Dry eyes 20%
Dry mouth 20%

