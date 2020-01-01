 Loading…
  5. Headbanger OG (28g) - Private Stock
Hybrid

Headbanger OG (28g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Headbanger is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that won the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup. It produces buds that are dense, an array of olive and light green, having amber pistils along with a thin dusting of crystal trichomes. Headbanger's scent and taste are sour and of both diesel and citrus.

About this strain

Headbanger

Headbanger, a winner of the 2013 Amsterdam Cannabis Cup, is a sativa dominant hybrid cross between Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. This strain inherits a dense, conic bud structure from its Kush forefathers, as well as the sour aroma and head-focused effects of its Sour Diesel mother plant. Bred by Karma Genetics, Headbanger’s 10 to 12 week flowering period requires patience but promises high yields. Its uplifting and euphoric qualities make Headbanger a potent medicine for mood disorders, particularly depression.

About this brand

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.