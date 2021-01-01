Sweeties (28g) - Small Buds
About this product
Claybourne Small Bud Premium Ounces - The Original Packed with premium indoor small buds in a ‘no frills’ glass jar, perfect for those looking for higher quantities of bud. _____ Sweeties is an Indica Dominant Hybrid that’s a complex cross between The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, called "White Tahoe Cookies," that is then crossed with Faceoff BX1. This flavorful strain is sweet and fruity, with notes of honey and herbs when ground. Those lucky enough to get their hands on this strain have shared that it quickly brings on an uplifting euphoria that is long-lasting and powerful, offering an elevated mind and creative thinking. After time, the uplifting euphoria gives way to a relaxing and gentle body buzz.
About this brand
Claybourne Co.
About this strain
Sweeties
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
A collaboration project between Archive Seed Bank and Kush for Breakfast, Sweeties is the result of a cross between The White, Tahoe OG, and GSC, that was then bred with Face Off Bx1. With so many powerful influences, Sweeties ranges in smells from sweet, ginger, honey, and lemon, to a full-faced OG fuel. Phenos range in color from dark to light green with purple and magenta hues, for beautifully colored colas that offer a euphoric, feel-good high great for a lazy Saturday afternoon.
