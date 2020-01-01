 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. The White Pre-Roll - 0.5g

The White Pre-Roll - 0.5g

by Cloud Cover Cannabis

Write a review
Cloud Cover Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls The White Pre-Roll - 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rumored to be a bag seed out of Florida, this rare cut, dubbed the Krome’s cut, of The White is a pure indica. With a light lemon and menthol flavor, the intoxicating effects of this sedative and relaxing variety are bound to leave you with a smile from ear to ear.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

The White

The White
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

This mysterious strainoriginally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Floridais aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations and is definitely very potent.

About this brand

Cloud Cover Cannabis Logo