Hybrid

Cotton Candy Kush

by Cosmic Treehouse

Cosmic Treehouse Cannabis Flower Cotton Candy Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Cotton Candy, also known as "Cotton Candy Kush", is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lavender with Power Plant. The result is big, bold cherry flavors with undertones of flowers. Cotton Candy effects are euphoric and have relaxing powers that keep stress and pain to a minimum. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help manage chronic pain. 

