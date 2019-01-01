Oil Cartridge by Craft - Golden Goat (1000mg)
About this product
Our Oil Line is everything you need & nothing you don’t. Simple and to the point, these strain specific cartridges will bring your cannabis experience back to the basics. Pick your favorite strains and leave the rest up to us…our Oil line will get you lifted every time.
About this strain
Golden Goat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.