Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Katsu Bubba Kush Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Cresco Cannabis
on November 22nd, 2019
Smoked this in flower and liquid live resin. Great Indica! Hits you fast, but not overpowering. The Cresco Liquid Live Resin of Katsu Bubba Kush is for sure a 5-star smoke!
on October 4th, 2019
One of two products I have named as my personal favorites so far. Very nice taste and a wonderfully relaxing strain.
Katsu Bubba Kush is a unique Bubba Kush phenotype with a deep, floral terpene profile. Representing its genetic namesake in appearance and bud structure, Katsu Bubba’s nugs are dense and resinous. This strain’s high THC content hits the consumer with powerful euphoria that cascades over the body, relaxing and weighing down extremities. Utilize Katsu Bubba Kush to help with insomnia, nausea, and minor pain. Also, anticipate strong appetite stimulation.