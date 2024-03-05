 Loading…

Hybrid

24K 3.5G Hybrid Flower

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet Citrus Hints of Orange SENSATION Relaxing Euphoria Sleepy & Happy WHEN TO USE Anytime HYBRID One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

24k Gold

24k Gold
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

24k Gold is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kosher Kush with Tangie. This strain provides euphoric and relaxing effects that are long-lasting. 24k Gold offers a sweet critrus flavor when smoked or vaped. Growers say this strain has dark colored buds like its parent, Kosher Kush.

