  5. Sour Diesel (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)
Sativa

Sour Diesel (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Sour Diesel (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Earthy Highlights Citrus & Diesel SENSATION Creativity Energizing & Uplifting WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.