 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Southern Lights (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)
Sativa

Southern Lights (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Southern Lights (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll 6 pack)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet, Lemon Diesel, Fruity, Pungent, Skunky SENSATION Creative, Energizing, Euphoric, Uplifted WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Southern Lights

Southern Lights

Southern Lights, formerly known as White Star, from Delta 9 Labs takes NYC Diesel and adds just a touch of earthy indica flavor from Sensi Star to the mix. The cerebral sativa effects are led by a pungent, fruity musk that invigorates and uplifts the senses. The elevated head buzz is eventually displaced by relaxing body effects, an attribute that can be enhanced by extending the flowering cycle beyond 11 weeks.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.