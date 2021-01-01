 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Super Silver Haze (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)
Sativa

Super Silver Haze (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Super Silver Haze (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Spicy, Hints of Citrus & Lemon SENSATION Euphoric Happiness, Energizing Creativity WHEN TO USE Daytime SATIVA

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Super Silver Haze

Super Silver Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review