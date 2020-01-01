CRU Cannabis

Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
TASTE + SCENT Floral & Earthy Hint of Lemon SENSATION Stimulation Alertness Euphoria WHEN TO USE Anytime 3.5G HYBRID FLOWER
Versace is a clear-headed sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. This trio of trichome-rich strains is combined to offer an array of effects that work off each other. Sour Diesel’s heady buzz acts a catalyst, adding a stimulating alertness to the luscious body effects and pleasant euphoria native to Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush, respectively. Enjoy this pungent flower to help curb depression and fatigue while elevating mood and muting mild physical pain.