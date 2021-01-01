Pineapple Distillate Applicator 0.5g
by Crystal ClearWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
About this brand
Crystal Clear
About this strain
Pineapple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Pineapple, also known as Pineapple OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.