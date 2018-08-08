Crystal Clear
Pineapple Distillate Applicator 0.5g
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
The purest form of cannabis, our Crystal Clear distillates provide fully activated THC and CBD in a clean, consistent & potent product. The possibilities with distillates are nearly endless, making this convenient and discreet option one of the fastest growing product types on the market.
Pineapple effects
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
