Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by Barneys Farm, Blue Gelato is a deliciously sweet strain that crosses DJ Short’s old school Blueberry with GSC and Sherbert. With so many delicious strains at play, Blue Gelato puts out a smooth earthy, citrus, and fruity terpene profile that tastes as good as it smells. As for the high, you can expect to feel lofty and free in a state of euphoric bliss.