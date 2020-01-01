 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. Kosher Tangie Diamonds 1g

Kosher Tangie Diamonds 1g

by Dab Society Extracts

Write a review
Dab Society Extracts Concentrates Ingestible Kosher Tangie Diamonds 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Kosher Tangie

Kosher Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Kosher Tangie, a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid, combines two award-winning strains from DNA Genetics. Taking the musky pine aroma of Kosher Kush and crossing it with the sweet tangerine notes of Tangie, Kosher Tangie has complex palate of skunky citrus flavors. These genetics provide balanced effects that calm the body and lift your mood.

About this brand

Dab Society Extracts Logo
Dab Society Extracts Established in 2013, we were early pioneers in cannabis extraction. Through the years we've become recognized as leaders in product quality by continuously pushing the art and science of extraction. Our process starts with focusing on the quality, complexity, and integrity of the raw materials. Sourcing only from Oregon's leading cultivators who share our unwavering passion, we are dedicated to making what we love: world class extracts.