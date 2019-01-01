 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Holy Grail Kush 1g

Holy Grail Kush 1g

by Dankland Delights

About this strain

Holy Grail Kush

Holy Grail Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Holy Grail Kush is a newer strain created by seed breeders DNA Genetics and Reserva Privada Colorado. It entered into the Seed Company Hybrids category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup. As the offspring of multi-award winners OG #18 and Kosher Kush, it’s no surprise that Holy Grail Kush came out on top and is said to have nabbed the competition’s first-ever perfect score. The plants are easy to grow, with large, dense buds appearing at 9 to 10 weeks. Most of Holy Grail Kush’s praise centers around its potency, but this strain produces a more mellow relaxation than the melt-your-face-off sensation the name might suggest. The aroma of this plant is pure kush and has a strong spicy citrus smell, both while growing and once harvested, that is uniquely complex.

About this brand

We at Dankland Delights believe medicine should be effective and consistent. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great homemade taste, that are infused with the best-quality cannabis distillate. Supplying some of the most popular dispensaries in Oklahoma. We take great pride and care for each order ensuring beyond satisfaction. We fully support and understand the importance for patients to have access to edibles for their medical needs.