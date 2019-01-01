About this product
Mango Clone by Dankland Delights
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Mango
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.
About this brand
Dankland Delights
We at Dankland Delights believe medicine should be effective and consistent. Our company is committed to the highest quality Edibles that offers a great homemade taste, that are infused with the best-quality cannabis distillate. Supplying some of the most popular dispensaries in Oklahoma. We take great pride and care for each order ensuring beyond satisfaction. We fully support and understand the importance for patients to have access to edibles for their medical needs.