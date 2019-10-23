Neneli
on October 23rd, 2019
I love this strain its so uplifting. And the vape doesn't smell.
Balanced and smooth, the Jack Herer is a naturally flavored Sativa strain specifically formulated to leave you feeling focused and energized. Delta 9's innovative design maximizes airflow during each hit ensure a consistent dosage and unparalleled potency. This cartridge is 510 threaded joint and is compatible with most vape mods. Simply, screw onto your Delta Vape 2.0 and you are ready for your next adventure.
on October 23rd, 2019
on February 15th, 2018
Amazing flavor and potency. Great for smoking throughout the day.
Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.
Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.