 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Ekto Kooler Premium Delta 10 THC Disposable
Hybrid

Ekto Kooler Premium Delta 10 THC Disposable

by Delta Effex

Write a review
Delta Effex Vaping Portable Vaporizers Ekto Kooler Premium Delta 10 THC Disposable

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

This Sativa blend is as invigorating as it sounds. Ekto Kooler is a cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit, giving it a refreshing citrus-y taste. With its bright terpene profile, Ekto Kooler yields an uplifting cerebral high throughout the day, perfect for those Saturday mornings paired with your favorite bowl of cereal. ADDITIONAL PRODUCT INFORMATION • Rechargeable • NOT Refillable • 280 mAh • No Light when plugged into charger = fully charged • White light while charging = still charging • Red light = needs to be charged • White light while in use = working/activated

About this brand

Delta Effex Logo
At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Ecto Cooler

Ecto Cooler

Ecto Cooler by Seeds of Compassion is both a rising star in the cannabis ranks, but also a spooky, citrus-infused throwback to The Ghostbusters (particularly Ghostbusters II). Named for a Hi-C beverage of the same name whose release coincided with the release of The Real Ghostbuster cartoon in 1986, Ghostbuster II in 1989, and the Ghostbuster reboot in 2016. The strain is a sativa-dominant cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit. This combination creates healthy yields that smell like a skunk dipped in orange juice, gasoline, and Pinesol. Its flavor, however, is more citrusy and fuel-like. Enjoy Ecto Cooler’s bright terpene profile throughout the day to uplift the mind and turn on the happiness like a Saturday morning cartoon. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review