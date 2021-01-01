Ekto Kooler Premium Delta 10 THC Disposable
This Sativa blend is as invigorating as it sounds. Ekto Kooler is a cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit, giving it a refreshing citrus-y taste. With its bright terpene profile, Ekto Kooler yields an uplifting cerebral high throughout the day, perfect for those Saturday mornings paired with your favorite bowl of cereal. ADDITIONAL PRODUCT INFORMATION • Rechargeable • NOT Refillable • 280 mAh • No Light when plugged into charger = fully charged • White light while charging = still charging • Red light = needs to be charged • White light while in use = working/activated
Ecto Cooler by Seeds of Compassion is both a rising star in the cannabis ranks, but also a spooky, citrus-infused throwback to The Ghostbusters (particularly Ghostbusters II). Named for a Hi-C beverage of the same name whose release coincided with the release of The Real Ghostbuster cartoon in 1986, Ghostbuster II in 1989, and the Ghostbuster reboot in 2016. The strain is a sativa-dominant cross between California Orange and Gorilla Biscuit. This combination creates healthy yields that smell like a skunk dipped in orange juice, gasoline, and Pinesol. Its flavor, however, is more citrusy and fuel-like. Enjoy Ecto Cooler’s bright terpene profile throughout the day to uplift the mind and turn on the happiness like a Saturday morning cartoon.
