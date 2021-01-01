 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Insane Punch Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable
Indica

Insane Punch Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable

by Delta Effex

Delta Effex Vaping Vape Pens Insane Punch Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable

About this product

This Insane Punch Delta 8 THC Disposable is a unique hybrid strain that comes from Purple Punch and Purple Train. This makes it a little more heavy on the Indica side of things. However, because of the regal purple lineage, expect to feel total body relaxation with a quiet and clear mind. Insane Punch is a great addition to those days where you just need to take a load off. Additional Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.

About this brand

At Delta Effex, we strive to create the products from the best Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC. Our hope is that our THC products allow you to maintain your healthy lifestyle. We offer all natural - plant based - Delta 8 THC and Delta 10 THC products that are derived from hemp plants.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

