Insane Punch Premium Delta 8 THC Disposable
by Delta EffexWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This Insane Punch Delta 8 THC Disposable is a unique hybrid strain that comes from Purple Punch and Purple Train. This makes it a little more heavy on the Indica side of things. However, because of the regal purple lineage, expect to feel total body relaxation with a quiet and clear mind. Insane Punch is a great addition to those days where you just need to take a load off. Additional Information: Rechargeable, NOT Refillable, 280 mAh, no Light when plugged into charger = fully charged, white light while charging = still charging, red light = needs to be charged, white light while in use = working/activated Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and terpenes.
About this brand
Delta Effex
About this strain
Purple Punch
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.