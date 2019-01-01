 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Dirt Ninja Farm

Ringos Gift ice water hash 1/2 gram and/or 1 gram

Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.

Nor-cal sun grown CBD and THC flowers, prerolls, ice water hash and more! Always tested....always clean.