Dolato Cartridge 1g

by Dream Steam Vapes

Dream Steam Vapes Concentrates Cartridges Dolato Cartridge 1g

Dolato

Dolato

Dolato, also known as Do-Si-Lato or Dosilato, is an indica-dominant strain created by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. This strain has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.

About this brand

All Dream Steam cartridges are filled with cannabis oil that is CO2 extracted and refined using a proprietary distillation process, producing golden oil that is free from solvents and plant material. We offer a large variety of strain-specific cartridges that are available in sativa, indica, hybrid, and CBD varieties, giving you the ability to choose the cartridge that best fits your needs. Cartridges are accurately labeled with information on strain, variety, net weight, and THC/CBD content, a practice that has become a requirement in some states but we’ve required of ourselves since 2014. Dream Steam comes in three strengths, all accurately dosed and labeled so you can determine the potency that works best for you. Our cannabis oil is CO2 extracted and refined using a proprietary process years in the making to ensure a pure, all-natural product. We’ve also displayed exact cannabinoid content on our cartridges since 2014, years before it was required in most states. Dream Steam cartridges contain only two ingredients: CO2 extracted cannabis oil and all-natural fractionated coconut oil. You won’t find any petroleum-based products in our cartridges. Mixing cannabis oil with coconut oil ensures accurate dosing for every cartridge. We voluntarily subjected our vape pen practices to third-party scrutiny to ensure patient safety. The result? We are one of only two companies in the country to earn the Patient Focused Certification for cannabis product manufacturing. Created with portability in mind, Dream Steam vape pens are there for you everywhere you go.