Dos-i-dos Delta-8 Cartridge
About this product
1 gram Δ8 THC Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins. Dos-i-dos is a hybrid strain that has an earthy & herbal profile flavor with pine, and a sweet floral funk.
About this brand
DRIP Cannabinoids
About this strain
Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.
