Dos-i-dos Delta-8 Cartridge

by DRIP Cannabinoids

1 gram Δ8 THC Cartridge with natural terpenes for a delicious taste! All products are derived from organically grown hemp and are free from any pesticides, heavy metals, residual solvents, and mycotoxins. Dos-i-dos is a hybrid strain that has an earthy & herbal profile flavor with pine, and a sweet floral funk.

DRIP's formulas and procedures are all designed with purity and safety of the end user in mind. This methodology creates cannabinoid oils that are not only potent, but the among purest of its kind. We sell Delta-8 and Delta-10 nationally, as well as Delta-9 THC in the medical market of Oklahoma.

Do-Si-Dos

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

