 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. DRO White El Rey T-Shirt

DRO White El Rey T-Shirt

by DRO

Write a review
DRO Apparel Shirts DRO White El Rey T-Shirt
DRO Apparel Shirts DRO White El Rey T-Shirt

$30.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

DRO El Rey, white mens t-shirt is decorated with black El Rey influenced artwork on back of the garment as well as the front left chest. Relaxed fit Crew neck Heavy weight, 6.5 oz/yd2, 22-singles 100% combed cotton (heathers 15% polyester) Neck ribbing, side seamed, shoulder to shoulder tape, double needle hems, preshrunk to minimize shrinkage Mens fit but perfect for male and female.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

DRO Logo
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.