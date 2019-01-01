About this product
Blue Auto Mazar® Cannabis Seeds combine the best of two of Dutch Passions legendary original automatics into an outstanding new potent hybrid. It is a cross of Auto Blueberry® and Auto Mazar®, two of our most loved and best selling cannabis seed varieties. The connoisseur-quality Auto Blueberry parentage benefits from the potency and heavy yields of the Auto Mazar genetics, this is one of the best automatics available today and one which we believe will be very hard to surpass. Blue Auto Mazar® is ready to harvest around 75 days after germination and is 75% indica and 25% sativa. This variety will produce cannabis plants which are a blend of both parent genetics, but you will also see some Auto Blueberry-leaning plants, and some which closely resemble the original Auto Mazar. In bloom she rewards the grower with a complicated array of fruit aromas and occasional scents of spice; pepper, earthy. The effect is strong, happy and sedating on the body. A comfortable and very enjoyable high complements a variety with great yields and numerous blooms which are heavy with bud and resin production.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Mazar x Blueberry
Mazar x Blueberry is a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid that helps patients knock out pain and relax into sleep after a long day. The sativa side of this strain allows for a nice head high as well, but it isn’t overly hazy or unfocused. Mazar x Blueberry was created by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion Seeds to combine the sweet fruity aroma of Blueberry with the growing strengths of the hardy, high-yielding Mazar. Great for indoor growing, Mazar x Blueberry plants will stay shorter and bushy, flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. If you’re looking for the California Mazar x Blueberry that has OG genetics, check out Mazar x Blueberry OG.