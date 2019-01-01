 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blue Auto Mazar

by Dutch Passion

Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Blue Auto Mazar

About this product

Blue Auto Mazar® Cannabis Seeds combine the best of two of Dutch Passions legendary original automatics into an outstanding new potent hybrid. It is a cross of Auto Blueberry® and Auto Mazar®, two of our most loved and best selling cannabis seed varieties. The connoisseur-quality Auto Blueberry parentage benefits from the potency and heavy yields of the Auto Mazar genetics, this is one of the best automatics available today and one which we believe will be very hard to surpass. Blue Auto Mazar® is ready to harvest around 75 days after germination and is 75% indica and 25% sativa. This variety will produce cannabis plants which are a blend of both parent genetics, but you will also see some Auto Blueberry-leaning plants, and some which closely resemble the original Auto Mazar. In bloom she rewards the grower with a complicated array of fruit aromas and occasional scents of spice; pepper, earthy. The effect is strong, happy and sedating on the body. A comfortable and very enjoyable high complements a variety with great yields and numerous blooms which are heavy with bud and resin production.

About this strain

Mazar x Blueberry

Mazar x Blueberry

Mazar x Blueberry is a well-rounded indica-dominant hybrid that helps patients knock out pain and relax into sleep after a long day. The sativa side of this strain allows for a nice head high as well, but it isn’t overly hazy or unfocused. Mazar x Blueberry was created by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion Seeds to combine the sweet fruity aroma of Blueberry with the growing strengths of the hardy, high-yielding Mazar. Great for indoor growing, Mazar x Blueberry plants will stay shorter and bushy, flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. If you’re looking for the California Mazar x Blueberry that has OG genetics, check out Mazar x Blueberry OG.

 

About this brand

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.