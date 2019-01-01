About this product
Lemon Zkittle® is a feminized photoperiod hybrid with extreme THC levels of over 20% from the USA. The genetics come from Las Vegas Lemon Skunk which was crossed with a prized Zkittlez parent. The most potent offspring which was remarkably stress resistant, was the yellow lemon zkittle phenotype. She produces heavy yields, a fresh lemon aroma and bright green and yellow buds in bloom. The Zkittlez parent variety is one of the best USA varieties, selling for up to $35/g with some of the highest THC levels we have seen. Lemon Zkittle® is easy to grow with exceptional resin production, a sour citrus aroma and fantastically strong buds. She is around 60% sativa, medium height and takes 9-10 weeks in bloom with XL yields. Bred for potency with a fresh lemon taste, one of our most potent creations ever.
Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.