Lemon Zkittle

by Dutch Passion

Lemon Zkittle

Lemon Zkittle® is a feminized photoperiod hybrid with extreme THC levels of over 20% from the USA. The genetics come from Las Vegas Lemon Skunk which was crossed with a prized Zkittlez parent. The most potent offspring which was remarkably stress resistant, was the yellow lemon zkittle phenotype. She produces heavy yields, a fresh lemon aroma and bright green and yellow buds in bloom. The Zkittlez parent variety is one of the best USA varieties, selling for up to $35/g with some of the highest THC levels we have seen. Lemon Zkittle® is easy to grow with exceptional resin production, a sour citrus aroma and fantastically strong buds. She is around 60% sativa, medium height and takes 9-10 weeks in bloom with XL yields. Bred for potency with a fresh lemon taste, one of our most potent creations ever.

Zkittlez

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Limonene

Zkittlez is an indica-dominant mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. This award-winning combination took 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and 1st Place Indica at the 2015 Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and in Michigan. The chunky colas explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are surprisingly uplifting, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

About this brand

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.