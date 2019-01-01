About this product
Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left. Available in : 0.5gx2 Bulk
About this strain
Chernobyl
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Chernobyl is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that carries a unique lime sherbet smell. Originally bred by Subcool's The Dank, this citrusy strain descends from Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper, and Trinity. Expect dreamy, long-lasting cerebral effects that will float you to a happy mood and relaxed mindsets.