Indica

Purple Hindu Kush

by DYME Brands

About this product

About this strain

Purple Hindu Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.  

About this brand

As part of our commitment to provide safe cannabis to everyone, everywhere, we’ve built our brand portfolio to deliver on bringing the right products and solutions to all medical and recreational consumers in the U.S. Our diversified range of brands supports our goal of creating relevant, sustainable and close relationships with our consumers – and our efficient, unique business model and platform allows us to own every part of that relationship.