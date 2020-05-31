 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Super Sour Skunk Rock & Sauce 1g

by East Coast Gold

About this strain

Super Sour Skunk

Super Sour Skunk

Super Sour Skunk from Hortilab Seeds is a hybrid that was developed when an old school Super Skunk clone (pre-98) from Holland was pollinated by an East Coast Sour Diesel male. The result is a sativa-dominant mix that rewards consumers with high-flying effects. The combination of sour citrus aromas shift to flavors of earthy Skunk that produce happy thoughts and a smile that lasts all day. Super Sour Skunk's uplifting effects will help keep depression away and trigger creative thoughts.

 

