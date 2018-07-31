 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Harle Tsu

Harle Tsu

by East Fork Cultivars

Skip to Reviews
5.02
East Fork Cultivars Cannabis Flower Harle Tsu
East Fork Cultivars Cannabis Flower Harle Tsu
East Fork Cultivars Cannabis Flower Harle Tsu

$12.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Flower + Grower's Notes: This beloved cultivar contains a CBD content 36 times higher than its THC. A cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami, this delicious flower brings relaxation and relief to pain and inflammation with almost no psychoactivity. It carries earthy, woody, and sweet flavors. CBD 11% | THC 0.3%

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Barnowl79

I love high CBD strains for their ability to give me relief from pain, depression and anxiety. Harlequin is my go-to favorite strain for daytime, when I need to get some stuff done, and I don't want to have a panic attack, or neurotically think about my life for 5 hours, or become too blazed to move. I think more people need to be aware of the difference between the CBD that comes from industrial hemp versus CBD that comes from female cannabis flower. Some CBD products that you find at head shops (not dispensaries) will be made from industrial hemp, and do not have anywhere near the same effects as real cannabis CBD. Anyway, I took a half gram of Harle Tsu (15% CBD and no THC) and mixed it together with a half gram of a pure indica (Ooey Gooey, with 25% thc and no CBD) to see if I could get a 3:5 cbd:thc ratio, and create the perfect pain-relieving, anxiety-soothing, intimacy-enhancing, after work, pre-bedtime joint. Long story short, I effing nailed it. Take some of this and mix it with whatever your favorite strain is to create your own personal 1:1 CBD:THC ratio, or whatever ratio works best for you. It was a beautiful high for both me and my wife, who isn't an experienced stoner and who doesn't like to get too high. The CBD will counteract any negative side effects (paranoia, anxiety, neurotic introspection) and leave you with all the good effects.

Eldotrees

Obtained this while on a trip to Oregon and definitely worth the trip, smells great slight pine+orange+fresh cut hay and great flavor somewhat sweet and almost a minty earthiness. Could definitely feel the effects, Slight head buzz and great relief to my chronic inflammation caused by Barrett's Esophagus and back pain from hard physical labor from my teen years. #420sweepstakes

About this strain

Harle-Tsu

Harle-Tsu
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks. 

About this brand

East Fork Cultivars Logo
Mission | Develop and preserve sustainable sungrown farming methods to produce the highest quality organic CBD cannabis with a resolute commitment to environmental and social responsibility. *** East Fork Cultivars is an OLCC licensed and Clean Green Certified® 10 acre farm located in Southern Oregon's Illinois Valley. *** We're devoted to the development and preservation of sungrown cannabis and believe that sustainable farming methods produce superior high CBD cannabis. Our desire to provide Oregonians with a quality plant based medicine drives our selection of cultivars, or cannabis strains, that are high in CBD. *** Our farm is in the small town of Takilma located in Southern Oregon, between the pristine waters of the East Fork of the Illinois River and the Siskiyou Wilderness — the heart of the world’s best sungrown cannabis environment. *** Here, on our small family farm, is where all our cannabis is organically grown. We create a balanced and healthy ecosystem by caring for the soil, the water, the air, and we introduce plant partners for optimal symbiosis. *** * OLCC Licensed, 2017 * Clean Green Certified®, 2017