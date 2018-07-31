Barnowl79 on July 31st, 2018

I love high CBD strains for their ability to give me relief from pain, depression and anxiety. Harlequin is my go-to favorite strain for daytime, when I need to get some stuff done, and I don't want to have a panic attack, or neurotically think about my life for 5 hours, or become too blazed to move. I think more people need to be aware of the difference between the CBD that comes from industrial hemp versus CBD that comes from female cannabis flower. Some CBD products that you find at head shops (not dispensaries) will be made from industrial hemp, and do not have anywhere near the same effects as real cannabis CBD. Anyway, I took a half gram of Harle Tsu (15% CBD and no THC) and mixed it together with a half gram of a pure indica (Ooey Gooey, with 25% thc and no CBD) to see if I could get a 3:5 cbd:thc ratio, and create the perfect pain-relieving, anxiety-soothing, intimacy-enhancing, after work, pre-bedtime joint. Long story short, I effing nailed it. Take some of this and mix it with whatever your favorite strain is to create your own personal 1:1 CBD:THC ratio, or whatever ratio works best for you. It was a beautiful high for both me and my wife, who isn't an experienced stoner and who doesn't like to get too high. The CBD will counteract any negative side effects (paranoia, anxiety, neurotic introspection) and leave you with all the good effects.