Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Flower + Grower's Notes: This beloved cultivar contains a CBD content 36 times higher than its THC. A cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami, this delicious flower brings relaxation and relief to pain and inflammation with almost no psychoactivity. It carries earthy, woody, and sweet flavors. CBD 11% | THC 0.3%
on July 31st, 2018
I love high CBD strains for their ability to give me relief from pain, depression and anxiety. Harlequin is my go-to favorite strain for daytime, when I need to get some stuff done, and I don't want to have a panic attack, or neurotically think about my life for 5 hours, or become too blazed to move. I think more people need to be aware of the difference between the CBD that comes from industrial hemp versus CBD that comes from female cannabis flower. Some CBD products that you find at head shops (not dispensaries) will be made from industrial hemp, and do not have anywhere near the same effects as real cannabis CBD. Anyway, I took a half gram of Harle Tsu (15% CBD and no THC) and mixed it together with a half gram of a pure indica (Ooey Gooey, with 25% thc and no CBD) to see if I could get a 3:5 cbd:thc ratio, and create the perfect pain-relieving, anxiety-soothing, intimacy-enhancing, after work, pre-bedtime joint. Long story short, I effing nailed it. Take some of this and mix it with whatever your favorite strain is to create your own personal 1:1 CBD:THC ratio, or whatever ratio works best for you. It was a beautiful high for both me and my wife, who isn't an experienced stoner and who doesn't like to get too high. The CBD will counteract any negative side effects (paranoia, anxiety, neurotic introspection) and leave you with all the good effects.
on March 26th, 2017
Obtained this while on a trip to Oregon and definitely worth the trip, smells great slight pine+orange+fresh cut hay and great flavor somewhat sweet and almost a minty earthiness. Could definitely feel the effects, Slight head buzz and great relief to my chronic inflammation caused by Barrett's Esophagus and back pain from hard physical labor from my teen years. #420sweepstakes
Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks.