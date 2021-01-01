 Loading…

Hybrid

Eighty Six Brand - Fruity Pebbles OG Delta-8 Cartridge

by Eighty Six Brand

$34.99MSRP

About this product

This energetic bowl of the iconic cereal starts you off with a relaxing and calm body high buzz before blasting you off into a euphoric bout of creativity. Terpene Profile: Relaxing // Creative // Calm * Authentic C-CELL 1ML Glass Cartridge with Glass Tip * Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility * Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC

About this brand

At Eighty Six, we've been advocates for hemp since the beginning, so when we found out about Delta-8 THC, we were hooked! We discovered that Delta-8 was a relatively unknown substance with the powerful potential to spur creativity, aid with sleep, and keep your mind clear and focused. Unlike Delta-9 THC, Delta-8's psychoactive effects are super minimal, allowing you to elevate your mind while remaining clear and in control. Delta-8 THC is still relatively new in the public consciousness, and we want to make this incredible analogue of delta-9 THC more accessible to consumers nationwide. We don't sell a quick and cheap product - we prioritize flawless, lab-tested quality and transparency with every purchase. Our unique and delicious product collections sets us apart from other Delta-8 brands on the market. We offer sweet and indulgent Gummies and Vape Cartridges based on your favorite strains, like Blue Dream, Do-Si-Dos, and Fruity Pebbles. Both collections deliver a potent high that sparks creativity and soothes your mind. Discover what sets Delta-8 THC from Eighty Six Brand apart. Shop online today!

About this strain

FPOG

Terpenes
  Limonene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

 FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you're stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!

