Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version
by Yocan®
1 piece
$38.16
Pickup 15.9 miles away
$34.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This energetic bowl of the iconic cereal starts you off with a relaxing and calm body high buzz before blasting you off into a euphoric bout of creativity. Terpene Profile: Relaxing // Creative // Calm * Authentic C-CELL 1ML Glass Cartridge with Glass Tip * Lab Tested By Batch - Produced in an ISO/GMP Facility * Less than 0.03% Delta-9 THC
FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!
Be the first to review this product.