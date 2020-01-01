About this product

Extracted in Humboldt County by Emerald Family Farms, these Loyal Sour Tangie Crumble concentrates are a delectable Sativa strain that provide a pure, clean, and smooth dabbing experience that’s easier on the lungs than smoking flower. Sour Tangie, first crafted by DNA Genetics, is an energizing 80/20 Sativa created by crossing the powerful East Coast Sour Diesel and the crowd-pleasing Tangie to provide a productive yet relaxing high perfect for those looking to go out dancing or just to clean the kitchen. The Sour Tangie high starts off with a powerful and euphoric head high that sparks your creativity and energizes you into action while simultaneously providing a relaxing body high that never settles into couch lock but often leads to the munchies Sour Tangie is known for its sour citrus aroma with notes of diesel and even floral scents. Upon combustion, it will delight your palate with a tart sweetness combined with the flavor of orange peels, dirt, and diesel. Due to its Sativa effects, Sour Tangie is perfect for social interactions or creative endeavors or just enjoying a relaxing afternoon around the house. However, its Indica effects provide relief from aches and pains as well as appetite loss. Recommended for use any time of the day.