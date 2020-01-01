About this product

TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. Flower – The Platinum OG strain is a super potent 72/25 Indica dominant strain that’s a descendant of OG Kush, Master Kush, and a third unknown parent. Also known as Platinum OG Kush, Platinum OG was named after the platinum sheen that the thick coating of trichomes gives to the buds. A heavy hitter, the potent indica high of the Platinum OG strain is known to be heavily sedating in both the mind and body. The initial effects can be heady, euphoric and happy followed by a powerful physical body buzz that washes away stress and anxiety, often leading to couch-lock and a wonderful nights sleep. Oil – Lemon Kush is a 60/40 sativa dominant strain thought to be created from the cross of Master Kush and the Lemon Joy strains. While the genetics of Lemon Kush may be open to debate in the larger cannabis community, everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. Providing uplifting and creative effects, Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.