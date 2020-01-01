 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Platinum OG & Lemon Kush King TWAX

Platinum OG & Lemon Kush King TWAX

by Emerald Family Farms

Write a review
Emerald Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Platinum OG & Lemon Kush King TWAX

Find Us

About this product

TWAX Joints – It begins with properly cured and ground premium cannabis flower to ensure the proper burn. Then it gets coated in one of our award-winning concentrates. Flower – The Platinum OG strain is a super potent 72/25 Indica dominant strain that’s a descendant of OG Kush, Master Kush, and a third unknown parent. Also known as Platinum OG Kush, Platinum OG was named after the platinum sheen that the thick coating of trichomes gives to the buds. A heavy hitter, the potent indica high of the Platinum OG strain is known to be heavily sedating in both the mind and body. The initial effects can be heady, euphoric and happy followed by a powerful physical body buzz that washes away stress and anxiety, often leading to couch-lock and a wonderful nights sleep. Oil – Lemon Kush is a 60/40 sativa dominant strain thought to be created from the cross of Master Kush and the Lemon Joy strains. While the genetics of Lemon Kush may be open to debate in the larger cannabis community, everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. Providing uplifting and creative effects, Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Emerald Family Farms Logo
Emerald Family Farms is farmer cooperation. Hundreds of the Emerald Triangle's finest farmers under one banner, navigating the ever-changing cannabis industry.