Hybrid

Royal Highness

by Epoch Farms

Royal Highness

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Royal Highness is a hybrid marijuana strain developed through a cross of Dancehall. This strain has a nearly balanced ratio of THC to CBD, so the effects are energizing and allow you to focus. Royal Highness has a smooth flavor that is fruity, spicy and a little skunky. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and pain. Royal Highness is a crowd favorite in places like Portland, Oregon.

